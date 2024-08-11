The lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

And it’s looking like a big night.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media after AEW Collision on Saturday, August 10, and announced the updated lineup for the Wednesday, August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite from Norfolk, VA.

Featured below is the current advertised card for the 8/14 show.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

* Mariah May gets her own movie

* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli come face-to-face

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* Winner enters Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

