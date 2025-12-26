AEW continues to flesh out the lineup for Worlds End, with multiple new matches now officially locked in.

Including a first-ever stipulation bout that’s already raising eyebrows.

During the AEW Christmas Collision broadcast, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Darby Allin will go one-on-one with Gabe Kidd at Worlds End. The match comes on the heels of their recent physical encounter on Dynamite on 34th Street, setting the stage for a more decisive showdown on PPV.

As the show drew closer to its conclusion, AEW announced two additional bouts for the event.

On the Zero Hour pre-show, Sisters of Sin duo Skye Blue and Julia Hart will team up to face Hyan and Maya World, adding another women’s tag match to the early portion of the card.

AEW also revealed a brand-new stipulation match for Worlds End, announcing the first-ever Mixed Nuts Mayhem bout.

The match will see The Death Riders team of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir colliding with The Conglomeration, represented by Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong, alongside Toni Storm.

Exactly what “Mixed Nuts Mayhem” entails has not yet been explained, as AEW has yet to release full details on the rules or format for the eight-person tag team match.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the December 27 AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois:

* Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. Hyan & Maya World – AEW Worlds End Zero Hour match

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Continental Classic semifinal

* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher – Continental Classic semifinal

* Continental Classic tournament final

* Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

* The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration & Toni Storm – Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

* FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang – Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

* Babes of Wrath vs. Mercedes Mone & Athena – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

* Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter – AEW Women’s World Championship

* Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship

