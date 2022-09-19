According to PWInsider, WWE just added a number of live events from the Copps Coliseum in Ontario and the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto to Peacock. The shows are all from 1988. The lineups consist of:
3/13/88 at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:
*SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant.
*The Killer Bees vs. The Bolsheviks.
*Dino Bravo vs. Koko B. Ware.
*WWF Women’s Tag Team Champion Noriyo Tateno of The Jumping Bomb Angels vs. Leilani Kai of the Glamour Girls.
*Brutus Beefcake vs. Greg Valentine.
*Don Muraco & George Steele vs. Butch Reed & the One Man Gang
*Hulk Hogan & Bam Bam Bigelow (with Oliver Humperdink) vs. Ted DiBiase & Virgil (with Andre the Giant).
4/24/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:
*Scott Casey vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.
*The Killer Bees vs. The Rougeaus.
*The Islanders & Bobby Heenan vs. The British Bulldogs & Koko B. Ware.
*Rick Rude vs. Don Muraco.
*Jake Roberts vs. Greg Valentine.
*WWF Intercontinental Champion The Honkytonk Man (with Peggy Sue) vs. Brutus Beefcake.
*Andre the Giant vs. Hacksaw Duggan.
7/24/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:
*Terry Taylor vs. Scott Casey.
*The Powers of Pain vs. The Bolsheviks.
*King Haku vs. SD Jones.
*Greg Valentine vs. Don Muraco.
*The Ultimate Warriors & The British Bulldogs vs. WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition & Mr. Fuji.
*Terry Taylor vs. Richard Charland
*WWF Champion Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase with Virgil.
9/18/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:
*Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig vs. Jim Brunzell.
*Iron Mike Sharpe vs. Tommy Angel.
*The Big Bossman vs. Jimmy Powers.
*Ted DiBiase pinned Koko B. Ware.
*The Powers of Pain vs. The Bolsheviks.
*Brutus Beefcake vs. Ron Bass.
*Jake Roberts vs. Rick Rude.
*Hulk Hogan vs. King Haku.
10/9/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:
*The Hart Foundation vs. The Rougeaus.
*Scott Casey vs. Richard Charland.
*B. Brian Blair vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.
*The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart) vs. Steve Lombardi.
*King Haku vs. Hillbilly Jim.
*Bad News Brown vs. Koko B. Ware.
*WWF Intercontinental Champion the Ultimate Warrior vs. The Honkytonk Man.
*WWF Champion Randy Savage vs. Dino Bravo.
11/6/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:
*Dino Bravo vs. Hacksaw Duggan.
*B. Brian Blair vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.
*Koko B. Ware vs. Steve Lombard.
*The Blue Blazer vs. Danny Davis.
*The Braibusters, Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard . The Young Stallions, Jim Powers & Paul Roma.
*WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition vs. The British Bulldogs.
*WWF Intercontinental Champion the Ultimate Warrior vs. The Honkytonk Man.
*Hulk Hogan vs. The Big Bossman.