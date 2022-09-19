According to PWInsider, WWE just added a number of live events from the Copps Coliseum in Ontario and the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto to Peacock. The shows are all from 1988. The lineups consist of:

3/13/88 at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:

*SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant.

*The Killer Bees vs. The Bolsheviks.

*Dino Bravo vs. Koko B. Ware.

*WWF Women’s Tag Team Champion Noriyo Tateno of The Jumping Bomb Angels vs. Leilani Kai of the Glamour Girls.

*Brutus Beefcake vs. Greg Valentine.

*Don Muraco & George Steele vs. Butch Reed & the One Man Gang

*Hulk Hogan & Bam Bam Bigelow (with Oliver Humperdink) vs. Ted DiBiase & Virgil (with Andre the Giant).

4/24/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Scott Casey vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.

*The Killer Bees vs. The Rougeaus.

*The Islanders & Bobby Heenan vs. The British Bulldogs & Koko B. Ware.

*Rick Rude vs. Don Muraco.

*Jake Roberts vs. Greg Valentine.

*WWF Intercontinental Champion The Honkytonk Man (with Peggy Sue) vs. Brutus Beefcake.

*Andre the Giant vs. Hacksaw Duggan.

7/24/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Terry Taylor vs. Scott Casey.

*The Powers of Pain vs. The Bolsheviks.

*King Haku vs. SD Jones.

*Greg Valentine vs. Don Muraco.

*The Ultimate Warriors & The British Bulldogs vs. WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition & Mr. Fuji.

*Terry Taylor vs. Richard Charland

*WWF Champion Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase with Virgil.

9/18/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig vs. Jim Brunzell.

*Iron Mike Sharpe vs. Tommy Angel.

*The Big Bossman vs. Jimmy Powers.

*Ted DiBiase pinned Koko B. Ware.

*The Powers of Pain vs. The Bolsheviks.

*Brutus Beefcake vs. Ron Bass.

*Jake Roberts vs. Rick Rude.

*Hulk Hogan vs. King Haku.

10/9/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:

*The Hart Foundation vs. The Rougeaus.

*Scott Casey vs. Richard Charland.

*B. Brian Blair vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.

*The Blue Blazer (Owen Hart) vs. Steve Lombardi.

*King Haku vs. Hillbilly Jim.

*Bad News Brown vs. Koko B. Ware.

*WWF Intercontinental Champion the Ultimate Warrior vs. The Honkytonk Man.

*WWF Champion Randy Savage vs. Dino Bravo.

11/6/88 at the Maple Leaf Gardens:

*Dino Bravo vs. Hacksaw Duggan.

*B. Brian Blair vs. Iron Mike Sharpe.

*Koko B. Ware vs. Steve Lombard.

*The Blue Blazer vs. Danny Davis.

*The Braibusters, Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard . The Young Stallions, Jim Powers & Paul Roma.

*WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition vs. The British Bulldogs.

*WWF Intercontinental Champion the Ultimate Warrior vs. The Honkytonk Man.

*Hulk Hogan vs. The Big Bossman.