– Bryan Danielson, Julia Hart, The Gunns and Nick Wayne are among those backstage at AEW Worlds End 2024 in Orlando, FL. this evening that aren’t booked in matches on the show. It’s also worth noting that “a lot of former WWE talent” are at the show visiting as well. No specific names have been mentioned.

– Missed phone calls were a theme during the AEW Worlds End 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show on December 28. During the official pay-per-view pre-show for the year-end AEW show, it was mentioned that Tony Schiavone’s phone went off live on the air during the eight-man tag-team bout. Later in the pre-show, Matt Menard spoke of a missed call from Eddie Kingston. After the pre-show wrapped up, Menard shared a screenshot of his missed call from “The Mad King” on X.

– Ricochet was given an early New Year’s party by Swerve Strickland during the second PPV match of the evening at AEW Worlds End 2024. Ricochet lost to Kazuchika Okada in the AEW Continental Classic, which led to Swerve coming out to add insult to injury. He brought out Prince Nana, who wheeled out dozens of rolls of toilet paper, which were handed out to fans to be thrown at Ricochet.

