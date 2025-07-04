– Several new matches have been made official for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event. During the July 3 episode of TNA iMPACT, it was announced that “PRIME” Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali will collide in a battle of former 205 Live standout performers at TNA Slammiversary 2025. Also added to the July 20 pay-per-view from UBS Arena in Long Island, New York is The IInspiration vs. The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships and Indi Hartwell vs. Tessa Blanchard. Previously announced for the 7/20 special event is Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, Moose vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship, as well as The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. First Class for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships. While the match itself isn’t confirmed, it was also announced that Masha Slamovich will be defending her TNA Knockouts Championship against the winner of the upcoming Jacy Jane vs. Jordynne Grace showdown for the NXT Women’s Championship.

– Also on the 7/3 episode of TNA iMPACT, several matches were announced for next Thursday night’s show. Scheduled for July 10 at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ will be The Elegance Brand vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane & Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence will take on TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee, The Rascalz will join forces with The Hardys to take on First Class & The Nemeths, and Steve Maclin will defend his TNA International Championship against Mance Warner and Jake Something.