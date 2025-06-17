The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continued, with new contenders emerging to the semifinals.

With that now known, along with other announcements during the show, the following is an updated look at the advertised lineup heading into this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 20, 2025:

* WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth (non-title)

* King of the Ring Semi-Final: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

* Queen of the Ring Semi-Final: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

* WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega confronts Giulia

* WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu faces off with Solo Sikoa

