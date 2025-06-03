Plans for WWE to bring WrestleMania back to Las Vegas in 2026 are reportedly nearing completion, with an official announcement expected soon.

Although WrestleMania 42 was initially scheduled to take place in New Orleans next April, WWE has since pivoted away from that plan. The company is now preparing to lock in Las Vegas as the host city, marking another major shift in WWE’s premium live event schedule. As a consolation, New Orleans is slated to host the Money in the Bank event in 2026 and is still expected to land a future WrestleMania down the line.

The status of the 2026 WrestleMania has not yet been confirmed by WWE, but Bryan Alvarez provided a significant update on the situation on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, noting that a deal is very close to being finalized:

“Vegas very close to being a done deal for WrestleMania next year,” Alvarez stated. “There were a few hurdles to be cleared and several were this morning.”

Alvarez continued, “Vegas is making a lot of concessions to clear the way for them.”

If finalized, this would make Allegiant Stadium the WrestleMania venue for the second year in a row. The 65,000-seat venue also hosted WrestleMania 41 and would become only the second stadium to hold back-to-back WrestleMania events. Las Vegas itself would become a three-time Mania host, following WrestleMania IX at Caesars Palace and WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium.

While WWE has not disclosed specific roadblocks, it was previously reported that scheduling conflicts at Allegiant Stadium were creating logistical challenges for the WrestleMania setup. Additionally, limited availability at the Las Vegas Convention Center, due to another event occupying space, reportedly posed a hurdle for the company’s fan experience hub, WWE World.

All signs point to those issues being resolved or close to resolution, as WWE moves forward with its plans to once again bring its biggest event of the year to Sin City in 2026.