Many in AEW hope to sign one of the industry’s top free agents.

Sami Callihan is officially done with IMPACT, a run that began back in 2017 and saw the Death Machine hold the company’s world title before infamously dropping it to Tessa Blanchard. According to Fightful Select, several AEW stars, most notably Jon Moxley, are hoping to get Callihan on team AEW. It is noted that Callihan and Moxley have maintained a great relationship that dates back to their time together on the indies.

The report also notes once again that although Callihan is currently a free agent he and IMPACT left on good terms withe each other, but were unable to come to terms on a new deal for him to re-sign. It seems that the door can/will always be open if he ever wishes to return.

Callihan recently tweeted that he is open for bookings.