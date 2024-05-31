TNA Wrestling reportedly made a number of cuts on Thursday.

PWInsider.com is reporting that there were “a number of departures as part of cutbacks made by Anthem management.”

Dave Sahadi, who held the post of Creative Director for TNA Wrestling, is now gone from the promotion. He was the Director for TNA broadcasts for 18 years during prior ownerships and was a Creative Director for WWE prior to that.

RD Evans, who was considered head of creative and was also a Producer, is also gone.

Word is that Evans’ working relationship with the company had become strained in recent weeks, with him coming off as “obviously increasingly frustrated,” according to one key source.

The common belief is that Evans made the decision to part ways with the company, although some within TNA are painting it as a “mutual decision.”

Evans’ departure happened before the TNA cuts made on Thursday, and was a separate situation altogether.

Additionally, multiple departures from the live events division took place in what is being described as “restructuring.” The company is working on who will oversee that aspect in the future, as they have not yet locked in plans past the summer.

As of Friday morning, no location or venue has been set for the annual TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

In addition to the above names, there may have been additional departures. It is believed that no talents were included in this latest round of cuts.

We will keep you posted.