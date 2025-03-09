Wardlow is currently in Los Angeles, engaged in other projects, though it remains unclear whether he has attended the event.

Several talent representatives have also been present at AEW’s California shows.

The Young Bucks were expected backstage, but there is no confirmation yet on whether they will be featured on the show. They were previously backstage at the San Diego event but departed well before the broadcast began.

A significant number of AEW stars have spent much of the week in Los Angeles, with some attending the Queen of the Ring premiere.

Regarding recent AEW roster updates, despite reports suggesting possible releases, both Nick Comoroto and Abadon remain signed with the company.

Big Boom AJ played a key role in the media push for this week’s event, and sources indicate he is likely to make additional AEW appearances in the future.

As of last week, the planned main event for tonight’s AEW Revolution featured Jon Moxley vs. Cope.

AEW’s Full Gear 2023 branding had to be adjusted due to the Clippers’ ownership of the Kia Forum, preventing the use of Lakers colors. Now, with the event at Crypto.com Arena, AEW is free to utilize them.

Additionally, multiple high-profile matches have been proposed for AEW’s spring and summer schedule, with recent discussions outlining a potential main event for AEW Dynasty.

(H/T: Fightful Select)