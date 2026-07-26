Several AEW Redemption 2026 late news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Among the biggest developments, MJF is not currently expected to appear on tonight’s show. Earlier creative plans reportedly called for MJF to defend the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega at Redemption, with Omega winning the title in a plan that had reportedly been in place for months. Instead, Omega is now scheduled to challenge Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship in tonight’s main event.

There is also hope among several people within AEW that tonight’s earlier start time proves successful and becomes the standard for future pay-per-view events.

Regarding potential surprises, former WWE tag team stars The New Day are expected to join AEW once they become free agents. However, they are not currently planned to appear at Redemption, as their WWE contracts have not officially expired.

Although neither Hangman Page nor Swerve Strickland is advertised for tonight’s card, creative plans are reportedly already in place for both men as AEW begins building toward All In, the company’s next pay-per-view.

Elsewhere, Willow Nightingale has reportedly been earmarked for a major role in the women’s world title picture for several months, dating back to the period when “Timeless” Toni Storm was away from television.

There are also several AEW talents who were not advertised for the show but are in Montreal for the event, leading to expectations that at least some unannounced appearances could take place during the broadcast.

Finally, betting odds have shifted ahead of the event. Maya World initially opened as a slight favorite to capture the TBS Championship, but Hikaru Shida has since moved into the favorite’s position to retain. Thekla was also briefly favored in her match before that betting line was removed, with Willow Nightingale now reportedly emerging as the name expected to pick up the victory.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)