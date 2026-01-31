WWE appears to be entering the 2026 Royal Rumble with tighter internal controls, clearer creative direction, and a few notable behind-the-scenes developments as the company puts the finishing touches on one of its biggest shows of the year.

Internally, WWE officials were reportedly pleased with how well the Royal Rumble winner was kept under wraps last year and believe they managed the secrecy even more effectively this time around. Rehearsals were held throughout the end of the week, with sources noting a greater sense of comfort due to fewer autograph seekers and less outside access around the talent.

One name expected to have an increased presence coming out of the event is Oba Femi, who is slated to begin appearing regularly on main roster programming starting with the Royal Rumble.

Travel-wise, much of the WWE roster and production team arrived earlier in the week, with many touching down by Tuesday. Roman Reigns, however, was said to have traveled in much later than most. Meanwhile, Killer Kross is not in Saudi Arabia for the event.

Several roster names have been discussed internally in relation to the Royal Rumble, including both main roster and NXT talent, which is consistent with how the match has been structured in past years. Among those talked about were Mr. Iguana, Lola Vice, and Sol Ruca, with Mr. Iguana confirmed to be in Saudi Arabia. Aleister Black, however, was not scheduled for the Royal Rumble match as of earlier today.

Other notable names in Saudi Arabia for the show include Will ‘Powerhouse’ Hobbs (Royce Keys) and Nikki Bella, both of whom made the trip for the Royal Rumble weekend.

There was also a creative pitch discussed ahead of the show involving a double “El Grande Americano” spot, though whether that idea makes it to air remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, there remains internal uncertainty regarding AJ Styles’ long-term status, with people across multiple companies reportedly unsure whether he is nearing the end of his in-ring run.

On the NXT side, several talents worked live events on Friday, including Street Profits, Ethan Page, Zaria, Santos Escobar, Ricky Saints, and Jaida Parker.

For today’s broadcast, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are set to handle commentary duties. Additionally, matches added specifically for the live crowd include New Day & Grayson Waller vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Motor City Machine Guns, as well as The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs. At this time, there’s no confirmation on whether those bouts will air.

Finally, Chris Jericho continues to be listed on AEW’s official roster page, indicating that he remains under contract with the company. Whether or not he makes his surprise return to WWE today remains to be seen, but the chances are sounding slim based on latest reports.

As noted, while appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.

