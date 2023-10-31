Several late notes and spoilers regarding tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show have surfaced.

On tap for tonight’s show in addition to what is advertised is Miz TV with GUNTHER, a SMALL PACKAGE REVENGE STREET FIGHT: Chelsea Green vs. Natalya, a Seth Rollins promo in addition to his match, and another Rhea Ripley promo in addition to the opening promo segment.

Additionally, the main event match is set for two segments, Ivy Nile is set to come to the ring with The Creed Brothers for their debut against Alpha Academy, Chad Patton is set to referee the main event and Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, Indi Hartwell and Piper Niven are all set to appear on the show.

Scheduled for the WWE Main Event taping at the Raw show in Greenville tonight is Katana Chance vs. Blair Davenport and Wes Lee vs. Akira Tozawa.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.