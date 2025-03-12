The lineup for tonight’s post-AEW Revolution 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the March 12 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time Wednesday night program, two new segments and a new match have been announced for the card.

The late additions to the 3/12 lineup include a “Timeless” Toni Storm promo segment, a Will Ospreay promo segment, as well as Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford in women’s action.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show in Fresno, California:

* MJF to speak

* New AEW International Champion Kenny Omega to speak

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@willowwrestles vs @thePenelopeFord After her cagey tactics helped earn her a tag team win vs Kris Statlander + Thunder Rosa,

Penelope Ford will fight vs another former champ + top star, Willow Nightingale, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/OdG2VSpwBd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025

LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm speaks LIVE TONIGHT! What will Toni Storm have to say after her Hollywood Ending victory? Find Out TONIGHT at 8ET / 7CT on TBS + MAX! pic.twitter.com/YuzxKamXkG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2025