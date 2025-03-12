The lineup for tonight’s post-AEW Revolution 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Ahead of the March 12 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time Wednesday night program, two new segments and a new match have been announced for the card.
The late additions to the 3/12 lineup include a “Timeless” Toni Storm promo segment, a Will Ospreay promo segment, as well as Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford in women’s action.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show in Fresno, California:
* MJF to speak
* New AEW International Champion Kenny Omega to speak
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos
