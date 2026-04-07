The fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

And we’ve got the scoop regarding what to expect.

Heading into the post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT on CW this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., the internal rundown for the show has surfaced online.

Featured below is what is scheduled to take place on the April 7, 2026 episode of NXT on CW:

* Tony D’Angelo promo

* Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

* Vanity Project and Robert Stone Segment

* Elio Lefleur, EK Prosper and backstage promo

* Jasper Troy vs Josh Briggs vs Keanu Carver

* Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill backstage promo

* Jaida Parker backstage promo

* Lexis King vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall

* Myles Borne and Robert Stone backstage segment

* Tatum Paxley & Shiloh Hill vs. Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake

* Kali Armstrong vignette

* Lola Vice promo

Also scheduled:

* Dorian Van Dux will compete in the WWE Speed Title Tournament

* DarkState vs. Tony D’Angelo, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry & Ricky Saints will take place, with the match being announced during D’Angelo’s promo

* WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone will announce NXT Revenge, (a new special event)

* Fatal Influence will be involved in Lola Vice’s NXT Women’s Title Celebration

* Zaria is expected to be involved in Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

(H/T: Corey Brennan and Fightful Select)