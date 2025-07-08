With ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 set for Friday and AEW ALL IN: Texas going down Saturday, speculation is heating up over who might show up across the stacked weekend of events in the Dallas/Arlington area.

As of Tuesday morning, several top names are confirmed to be in town, including Sting, Bryan Danielson, Ric Flair, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Paul Wight, Big Boom AJ, and Big Justice. Some will be involved with the shows, while others are scheduled for autograph signings and fan events around the weekend.

A wave of legendary figures are also in town for Starrcast, which takes place in the same area in “The Lone Star State” as part of the big AEW ALL IN: Texas Weekend. WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling icons like Kevin Von Erich, Dory Funk Jr., John “Bradshaw” Layfield, Mark Henry, and Tito Santana are all advertised for appearances. Also notable is the return of former TNA star Monty Brown, who is making his first public signing appearance in 15 years.

The scene will also be filled with notable active performers — including names recently released from WWE and NXT. That list includes Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade), Priscilla Kelly (fka Gigi Dolin), and Shotzi Blackheart, who is booked for GCW. While Shotzi is expected to appear, her recent broken arm may limit any potential physical involvement — especially if AEW is cautious about her medical status.

Matt Cardona, Hechicero, and Blue Panther are confirmed for the weekend as well, along with GCW-bound Ricky Morton, KJ Orso (formerly Fuego Del Sol), and viral sensation Ninja Mack.

TNA talent such as The IInspiration, Indi Hartwell, Masha Slamovich, and Brian Myers will also be on the ground in Texas. However, due to their TNA commitments and the company’s working relationship with WWE — AEW’s top rival — they are not expected to appear at the ROH or AEW events.

