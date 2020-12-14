NJPW has announced several new matches for its Wrestle Kingdom 15 event, which takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021.

The new matches include Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi defending the IWGP Tag Team Championships against Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa on night one as well as Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Great-O-Khan and Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo.

The second night has added Taiji Ishimori defending the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title against either Takahashi or Phantasmo, along with SANADA vs. EVIL and Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb.

NIGHT 1

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

NIGHT 2

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. El Phantasmo or Hiromu Takahashi

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Shingo Takagai vs. Jeff Cobb