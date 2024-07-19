Following tonight’s TNA Impact! several matches have been added to this weekend’s Slammiversary premium live event. This includes The System defending the tag team titles against ABC, Mike Santana facing Jake Something, Matt Hardy battling JDC, and more.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:

TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match:

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match:

AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA Tag Team Championship Match:

The System (c) vs. ABC

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match:

Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

Matt Hardy vs. JDC

Countdown Show:

Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache

Countdown Show:

KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham