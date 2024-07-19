Following tonight’s TNA Impact! several matches have been added to this weekend’s Slammiversary premium live event. This includes The System defending the tag team titles against ABC, Mike Santana facing Jake Something, Matt Hardy battling JDC, and more.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:
TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match:
Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry
TNA Knockouts Championship Match:
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance
TNA X-Division Championship Match:
Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match:
AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO
TNA Tag Team Championship Match:
The System (c) vs. ABC
TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match:
Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)
Mike Santana vs. Jake Something
Matt Hardy vs. JDC
Countdown Show:
Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache
Countdown Show:
KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham