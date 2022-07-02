Several matches have been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, Brody King won last night’s 20-man Royal Rampage match on AEW Rampage to become the new #1 contender to Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. This will be Moxley’s first title defense as interim champion.

In an update, AEW has announced that King vs. Moxley will take place on next week’s Dynamite. The title will be on the line.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will continue their chase for gold next Wednesday night as they go up against The Butcher and The Blade.

Another tag team bout has been announced for next Wednesday as ThunderStorm (Toni Storm, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa) team up to take on Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose. This match was made after last night’s Rampage saw Storm defeat Rose in the main event. Shafir and Rose double teamed Storm after the match until Rosa made the save.

Finally, AEW has announced that Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will appear together on Dynamite. This comes after the newly-turned heels joined up last week, which came one week after Cage turned on Jungle Boy after Jurassic Express dropped the AEW World Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on next week’s AEW Dynamite from the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, NY. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow in a Street Fight

* Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will appear

* Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Brody King

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.