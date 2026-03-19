The annual AEW Slam Dunk shows are back.

During the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, matches were announced for the AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday and AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday shows scheduled for this weekend.

Featured below are the advertised lineups for the 3/21 and 3/22 shows, which air on TNT and HBO Max after the NCAA Tournament action wraps up:

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday (March 21, 2026)

* TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

* Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada

* Sisters Of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor)

* LFI (RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos) in trios action

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday (March 22, 2026)

* Lio Rush vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson

* Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) in action

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for AEW Collision Results coverage.