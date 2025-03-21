The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is beginning to take shape.

During the post-TNA Sacrifice 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program on Thursday night, multiple bouts were made official for next week’s show.

Confirmed for the March 27 episode of TNA iMPACT, another taped episode from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. are the following matches:

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance

* The Aztec Warriors & Chavo Guerrero Jr. vs. First Class & Frankie Kazarian

* Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich

* Eric Young vs. Ace Austin

* Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth

Make sure to check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.