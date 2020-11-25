Several matchups have been announced for next week’s episode of IMPACT on AXS, including Rohit Raju defending the X-Division championship, and the return of wrestling legend Jazz, who will be partnering with Jordynne Grace to compete in the Knockouts tag team tournament. Check it out below.

-Willie Mack versus Chris Bey

-Motor City Machine Guns versus XXXL

-Killer Kelly/Renee Michelle versus Jordynne Grace/Jazz Knockouts Tag Tournament

-Rohit Raju versus Crazzy Steve for the X-Division Championship