NJPW has announced the following matches for its Strong: Collision 2022 tapings on May 15th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

— Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson.

— Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen.

— Yuya Uemura vs. Killer Kross.

— Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & The DKC vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs).