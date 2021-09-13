Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for Thursday’s episode of their flagship show.
Here is the updated lineup:
Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Christian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, & Josh Alexander
Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler
Violent By Design vs. Decay
Petey Williams vs. TJP
Matt Rehwoldt vs. Trey
