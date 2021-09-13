Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for Thursday’s episode of their flagship show.

Here is the updated lineup:

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Christian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, & Josh Alexander

Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

Violent By Design vs. Decay

Petey Williams vs. TJP

Matt Rehwoldt vs. Trey