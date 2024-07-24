The lineup for NXT Great American Bash is taking shape.

Tonight’s episode saw a number of marquee title matchups announced for the Great American Bash special, which will begin on July 30th and finish up on August 6th. The Bash will air on the SyFy channel due to USA airing the olympics. Here is the current lineup:

JULY 30TH GREAT AMERICAN BASH:

-Unholy Union vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend for the WWE women’s tag team titles

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ethan Page and Oron Mensah will have a contract signing

AUGUST 6TH GREAT AMERICAN BASH:

-Ethan Page vs. Oron Mensah for the NXT Championship