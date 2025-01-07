The sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix is already shaping up to be a big show.

During the historic debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Monday, January 6, 2025, several matches were officially announced for the second episode next week.

Advertised for the January 13, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are the following matches:

* Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Chad Gable vs. “Mystery Luchador” (Penta El Zero Miedo)

* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest (Street Fight)

