AEW has released the stacked card for next week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam event on TNT from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium including AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, although it’s unclear whether it will be a title match.

Also confirmed for the show is AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and MJF vs. Brian Pillman. Here’s the lineup:

AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson for the first time ever.

AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho.

CM Punk interview

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

MJF vs. Brian Pillman.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.