AEW has released the stacked card for next week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam event on TNT from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium including AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, although it’s unclear whether it will be a title match.
Also confirmed for the show is AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and MJF vs. Brian Pillman. Here’s the lineup:
AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson for the first time ever.
AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho.
CM Punk interview
Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer
MJF vs. Brian Pillman.
Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.
NEXT WEEK! It's 4 hours of #AEW ACTION BETWEEN #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage!
[ #AEWPLUS | https://t.co/XV1yYpypV8 ]
*select INTL markets* pic.twitter.com/JNygZIV8fu
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 16, 2021