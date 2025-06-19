TNA Wrestling is gearing up for another set of television tapings this coming weekend in “The Steel City.”

The company will be taping several upcoming episodes of TNA iMPACT on Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21. The matches and segments taped this weekend will be the entire episodes of the weekly TNA iMPACT shows for all episodes leading up to their TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view on July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Following tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan and will close with the returning TNA Champions Challenge main event, the company will head to the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. for two consecutive days of TNA iMPACT tapings.

Scheduled for the June 20 taping are the following matches and segments:

* Mark Madden to join in on commentary

* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory

* TNA Knockouts Title No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose in action

* Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler (Call to Arms Match)

* The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin in action

* Joe Hendry will appear

* Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis (Street Fight)

* The Elegance Brand to appear

* Mustafa Ali in action

* Matt Cardona in action

At the June 21 taping, the following matches and segments will be featured:

* TNA Champion Trick Williams in action

* The Hardys & The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths & First Class

* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin in action

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose in action

* Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

* TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich to appear

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Luna

* Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford

* Mike Santana in action

* Mustafa Ali in action

* Matt Cardona in action

On Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21, TNA Wrestling presents #TNAiMPACT! from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! Tickets are on-sale now: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/ovxJnKPcxD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 9, 2025

TNA Wrestling brings high-energy action to Pittsburgh, June 20–21 at the UPMC Events Center! Featuring @MATTHARDYBRAND, @joehendry, and #WWENXT Superstar @_trickwilliams – the reigning TNA World Champion. Joe Hendry & @_Iam_Elijah_ hit the city June 17–18 for media appearances.… pic.twitter.com/BhNeaHstBQ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 10, 2025