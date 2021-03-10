Nine matches are now official for Saturday’s Sacrifice special even from Impact Wrestling.

Tonight’s go-home show saw James Storm and Chris Sabin challenge Violent By Design over how they’ve treated Jake Something. The match was accepted.

Impact also saw Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards agree to a Hold Harmless match for Sacrifice, which comes after Edwards’ recent No DQ win over Myers. Myers approached Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore to convince him to terminate Edwards’ contract. D’Amore said they could go to court if that’s what Myers really wants, but they could also settle things in a Hold Harmless match at Sacrifice. Myers, thinking this would be a submission match of sorts, accepted, but D’Amore quickly told him that this would be a No DQ match with the option to use any weapon to win. Myers stormed out of D’Amore’s office after that reveal. Impact later clarified that Hold Harmless in this case means no disqualifications, no count outs, and anything goes.

Other matches confirmed on tonight’s go-home show were Reno Scum vs. The Decay, plus Kaleb and Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok and Nevaeh in an intergender bout.

As noted earlier at this link, it was announced that the Moose vs. Rich Swann main event will be a Title Unification match with the winner going on to the Rebellion pay-per-view for another major Unification Match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Impact Sacrifice will air this Saturday from Skyway Studios in Nashville, exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Title Unification Match

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann

Winner faces AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a unification match at Rebellion on April 24

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice (Juice Robinson, David Finlay) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

ODB vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz

Impact X Division Title Match

Ace Austin vs. TJP

Hold Harmless Match (No DQ, No Count Outs, Anything Goes)

Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

Intergender Tag Team Match

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs. Havok and Nevaeh

The Decay (Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus) vs. Reno Scum (Luster The Legend, Adam Thornstowe)

Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Deaner) vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin

