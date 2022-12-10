Four matches have been announced for the Zero Hour pre-show at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

The Final Battle pre-show will see Top Flight make their Ring of Honor debuts as they go up against former ROH World Tag Team Champions The Kingdom.

In more tag team action on the Zero Hour pre-show, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker will represent The Jericho Appreciation Society as they go up against World Famous Cheeseburger and Eli Isom.

The Final Battle pre-show will feature one more ROH debut as Mascara Dorada, the former Gran Metalik, goes up against former ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb.

Finally, the ROH/AEW women’s division will also be represented on the Final Battle pre-show as Trish Adora goes up against Willow Nightingale. Adora and Nightingale both competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women’s World Title back in the summer of 2021. Nightingale was defeated by Allysin Kay in the first round, while Adora defeated Marti Belle in the opening round, then defeated Kay in the quarterfinals, but came up short against Miranda Alize in the semi-finals.

The Zero Hour pre-show will air at 3pm ET, live and for free via YouTube and the Bleacher Report app. The main show will then begin at 4pm ET, airing live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card for ROH Final Battle 2022:

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho [c]

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia [c]

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez [c]

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe [c]

Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe, Jay Briscoe) vs. AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) [c]

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate, Brent Tate) [c]

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

Rush and Dralistico vs. Blake Christian and AR Fox

Zero Hour Pre-show

Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb

Zero Hour Pre-show

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

Zero Hour Pre-show

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin)

Zero Hour Pre-show

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) vs. The Shinobi Shadow Squad (World Famous Cheeseburger, Eli Isom)

