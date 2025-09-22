The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is finally starting to take shape.

Ahead of the post-WrestlePalooza edition of WWE Raw from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana this evening, which airs at a special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video with several updates for the show.

Now confirmed for the September 22 episode of WWE Raw, which kicks off the road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, are appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, new WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, as well as in-ring action that includes The New Day & Grayson Waller vs. Penta & The War Raiders, as well as Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day.

