The lineup for the final stop on the road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 continues to take shape.

During the July 10 episode of TNA iMPACT, several matches were announced for next week’s TNA Slammiversary 2025 “go-home” episode of the show.

TNA Wrestling commentator Tom Hannifan ran down the advertised lineup as it currently stands for next Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, which will be the final show leading up to TNA Slammiversary 2025 on July 20 in Long Island, N.Y.

Now confirmed for the 7/17 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ prime time program is ,Sami Callihan vs. Moose, Dani Luna vs. Tessa Blanchard, The System vs. Order 4, as well as Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian & Trick Williams.

