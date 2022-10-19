NJPW has announced that Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) and Kevin Knight & The DKC at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street.

Also, Minori Suzuki will battle Clark Connors while Rocky Romero will team up with YOH to face Yujiro Takahashi and SHO.

https://twitter.com/NJPWofAmerica/status/1582552117079834625

Updated NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Card

– Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston

– NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Shelley & Alex Shelley) vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

– KOPW 2022: Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo

– Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

– Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors