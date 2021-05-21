AEW has announced an early lineup for this Monday’s DARK: ELEVATION program, which will include NJPW star Rocky Romero making his debut for the company. Check out the matchups below.
-JD Drake versus Rocky Romero
-Royce Isaacs versus Ren Narita
-Thunder Rosa versus Ashley D’Amboise
-QT Marshall versus Robo
-Scorpio Sky versus The Dark Order’s “5”
