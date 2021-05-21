AEW has announced an early lineup for this Monday’s DARK: ELEVATION program, which will include NJPW star Rocky Romero making his debut for the company. Check out the matchups below.

-JD Drake versus Rocky Romero

-Royce Isaacs versus Ren Narita

-Thunder Rosa versus Ashley D’Amboise

-QT Marshall versus Robo

-Scorpio Sky versus The Dark Order’s “5”