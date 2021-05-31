AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will for the second week in a row take place on Friday due to the NBA Playoffs airing on Wednesday.

-Nick Comoroto versus Dustin Rhodes in a Bullrope Match

-The Young Bucks versus PAC/Penta El Cero M

-Britt Baker celebration for becoming AEW women’s champion

-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus QT Marshall/Anthony Ogogo

-Mark Henry speaks

AEW also announced that in two weeks Kenny Omega will defend the AEW world championship against Jungle Boy, who earned his title opportunity by winning this evening’s Casino Battle Royale.