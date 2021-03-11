At the conclusion of tonight’s MLW Fusion head correspondent Alicia Atout revealed three future matchups, including a world title bout for the promotion’s next television special.

Current champion, Jacob Fatu, will defend against rising superstar Calvin Tankman at the Never Say Never event on March 31st.

.@AliciaAtout brings us the 'Never say Never' control center and a BIG main event match is announced for March 31st which you'll be able to see for FREE!#MLWFusion | 🔗 https://t.co/Hx2LCZUv1S pic.twitter.com/yviXyAOAZU — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 11, 2021

Atout also announced four bouts, including two title matches for next week’s Fusion.

-Lio Rush will defend the MLW Middleweight championship in an open challenge

-Los Parks will defend the MLW tag team championship against Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed)

-Mil Muertes takes on Parrow

-TJP versus Bu Ku Dao