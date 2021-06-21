WWE has announced multiple Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network.

The women’s division will compete in tag team qualifiers tonight with the winning teams earning spots in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Asuka and Naomi will face Eva Marie and Doudrop (Piper Niven), while Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The men’s division will be represented in singles qualifiers on tonight’s RAW. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet, Randy Orton vs. John Morrison, and Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre will all take place tonight with the winners earning spots in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from Fort Worth, Texas.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Hell In a Cell fallout

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Randy Orton vs. John Morrison

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Money In the Bank qualifying match: Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.