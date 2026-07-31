AEW has confirmed several additional matches for next week’s Grand Slam Mexico special.

During the July 30 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) will join forces with Cage & Cope (Christian Cage & Adam Copeland) to take on The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia & PAC) in an eight-man tag team match.

A high-stakes three-way bout was also made official, as Tommaso Ciampa, Komander, and Andrade El Idolo will square off with the winner securing the No. 1 entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In.

Elsewhere, Kris Statlander is set to go one-on-one with Persephone.

Another trios match was confirmed after Kevin Knight, speaking on behalf of himself, Kazuchika Okada, and Hechicero, issued a challenge to three reigning world champions. The challenge was accepted by Mistico, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho, setting the stage for another marquee six-man contest.

The AEW World Trios Championships will also be on the line, with Hangman Page, Brody King, and Bandido defending against The Demand.

Previously announced matches for AEW Grand Slam Mexico include Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis in a No Outside Interference Match, Kyle Fletcher defending the AEW International Championship against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) facing Willow Nightingale & Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) in six-woman tag team action.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico takes place on Wednesday, August 5. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show.

"You won't be at your best until you break free from Don Callis!"@SpeedballBailey wants #AEW International Champion @KyleFletcherPro at his best next week at #AEWGrandSlam Mexico, and then things break down between them … Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rBESuzYoNo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2026