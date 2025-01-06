Several additional spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced heading into tonight’s history-making WWE Raw on Netflix debut at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Rehearsal Insights: During last night’s rehearsals, it was noted that since the show is on Netflix and not bound by a strict end time, WWE is likely to take advantage of the flexibility to go longer than a typical episode of Raw.

Ticket Policy Update: The roster was informed yesterday that there are no complimentary tickets available for the show. Wrestlers were advised not to request any today.

Royal Rumble Video Announcement: The promotional video for the Royal Rumble has been completed and shown internally. It’s highly likely the video will be unveiled during tonight’s episode of Raw.

Live Attendance Advisory: For those attending tonight, arriving early is strongly recommended. According to a company source, the Intuit Dome’s ticketing and concessions rely on a specialized app with new technology that has occasionally caused delays. Reports from a recent event at the venue indicated that it could take up to 90 minutes to get from parking to your seat due to a single entrance and app-related scanning issues. Each ticket is tied to a single phone, requiring individual scans for entry, which adds to the time. Given Los Angeles’s reputation as a late-arriving crowd, plan to arrive well ahead of the 5 PM local broadcast time to ensure you’re seated on time.

Potential Returns: Speculation about returns tonight includes names like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. However, sources indicate WWE has specific plans for any returning talent, emphasizing they won’t be brought back simultaneously. “This isn’t the old WWE,” one source commented.

NXT Presence: All top NXT talent will be in Los Angeles for Raw. As previously reported, Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, and Ava are already on-site.

