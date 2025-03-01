A new match is rumored for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, just ahead of tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber. The bout is set to showcase nearly all the women competing on the women’s side of the event. A six-woman tag team match will take place, featuring Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez facing off against Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. The only competitor from the Elimination Chamber match not included in this showdown is Alexa Bliss. However, Bliss is in Toronto and is expected to make an appearance on tonight’s show.

Additionally, the show will feature an in-ring promo segment involving all the participants in the WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

In addition to an opening segment featuring a promo with Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus, as well as three matches leading to a Triple Threat bout to determine the new No. 1 contender for the U.S. Title, the final segment of tonight’s WWE SmackDown has now been confirmed.

Ahead of his highly anticipated appearance at Elimination Chamber, where he is expected to respond to The Rock, Cody Rhodes will close out SmackDown with an in-ring promo. As of a few hours ago, neither The Rock nor John Cena had been spotted backstage. However, a truck is parked in the area, possibly setting up for a surprise arrival during the broadcast.

Tiffany Stratton is scheduled to face Chelsea Green in a one-on-one match tonight as well.

