The announcements keep rolling in for tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming show.

As noted, WWE announced this morning that “The Glorious” Bobby Roode will be making a special return at tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW Network special ‘Homecoming’ show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

In another update, WWE has confirmed the addition of yet another main roster Superstar, as Bianca Belair will be joining the stacked lineup for this evening.

If that wasn’t enough, WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn has also been confirmed for the show tonight at Full Sail University, as has former longtime WWE NXT General Manager William Regal.

