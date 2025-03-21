Several more WWE NXT Superstars have “crossed the line” into TNA Wrestling.

During the post-TNA Sacrifice 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on March 20, a special “Championship Celebration by Elegance” took place with Ash & Heather By Elegance celebrating their win over Spitfire to become TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions.

George Iceman introduced the new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash & Heather by Elegance. The duo made their way out to their Championship Celebration by Elegance, complete with a “$4,000 cake” and some “beefcake models.”

As Ash and Heather drone on, Ash demands her cake be brought over. She kneels down to make a wish, but the lights go out instead. WWE NXT Superstars Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson “cross the line,” coming out and telling the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions that they are the best team in the women’s scene, regardless of promotion.

While they bicker back-and-forth, they are cut off by the entrance tune for former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire. Jody Threat and Dani Luna come to the ring wanting their immediate rematch. As they all talk, even more music plays. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley “cross the line” and say they want a shot at the titles as well.

Ash throws a fit. Gigi tells her to kiss her ass. A big brawl breaks out with all of the ladies. Security rushes to the scene to break things up. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella’s theme hits and out he comes to another monster pop. Next week it’ll be Ash & Heather vs. Gigi and Paxley. Spitfire are banned from ringside. Jackson and Legend are banned as well.

Jackson and Legend beat down some of the security. They get in Santino’s face and intimidate him. Arianna Grace comes out and says he might not have authority over him, but she does. She says there’s still banned from ringside next week.

As noted, it was announced earlier in the show that WWE NXT Superstar Jacy Jane will take on TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich next week, with Tessa Blanchard banned from ringside.