We noted earlier how Wild Boar and Flash Morgan Webster announced their departures, on the same day WWE revealed the launch of NXT Europe. The new brand will launch in 2023, and will replace NXT UK. You can click here for the statement from Wild Boar, and click here for the statement from Webster.

Andrews re-tweeted a photo of he and Webster embracing in the middle of the ring after winning the NXT UK Tag Team Titles in August 2019, and then announced his departure.

“After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end. Excited to see what’s next,” Andrews wrote.

Andrews has not wrestled since he and Wild Boar took a loss to NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs at the June 23 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired on the July 28 episode. His last singles match was a win over Kenny Williams on the June 9 episode.

After runs with PROGRESS, Chikara, TNA, PWG and others, Andrews debuted with WWE in January 2017 as part of the WWE UK Title Tournament. He was defeated by Butch (fka Pete Dunne) in the semi-finals. He then lost his main NXT debut on February 22 of that year, also to Butch. Andrews would go on to work WWE 205 Live, the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament, and both NXT TV brands. He also worked the April 12, 2018 edition of WWE Main Event, defeating Tony Nese, and made his WWE RAW debut on the November 11, 2019 episode from London, England, teaming with Webster for a loss to The Viking Raiders. He was most recently a part of the Subculture stable with Webster and Dani Luna. Andrews and Webster previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Titles on one occasion. They were the second champions after defeating inaugural champions The Grizzled Young Veterans on August 31, 2019 at the “Takeover: Cardiff” event. They ended up holding the straps for 47 recognized days, losing them to Gallus on the October 17, 2019 NXT UK episode.

Starz also took to Twitter today to announce his departure, thanking the company.

“Grateful. Thank you, @WWE Until we meet again. [stars emoji],” he wrote.

Starz debuted with WWE in a dark match at the WWE UK Title Tournament tapings on January 14, 2017, teaming with Chris Tyler for a win over Tiger Ali and Ringo Ryan. He then made his NXT UK debut on the November 21, 2018 episode, losing to Eddie Dennis. He has not wrestled since teaming with Mastiff in the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on the June 23 NXT UK episode, which saw Briggs and Jensen capture the vacant NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Jack’s last singles match was a dark match win over Sha Samuels at the March 2 NXT UK TV tapings, and his last televised singles match was a Heritage Cup Rounds Match loss to current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate on the July 1, 2021 episode.

Mastiff did not issue a statement on his departure, at least as of this writing, but he tweeted a GIF of the Napoleon Dynamite character waving goodbye.

Mastiff has not wrestled since defeating Josh Morrell on the July 21 NXT UK episode. He and Starz worked most of their 2021 and 2022 bouts as a tag team. Mastiff debuted with WWE in June 2018 in the WWE UK Title Tournament, making it to the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Joe Coffey. He then made his NXT UK debut on the premiere episode, on October 17, 2018, defeating Sid Scala, who is the current Assistant to the General Manager Johnny Saint.

Amale took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a statement in French, where she thanked WWE.

“A page is turned but history continues to be written. Thank you #NXTUK,” Amale wrote in the message, translated by Google.

Amale debuted with WWE on the December 19, 2019 NXT UK episode, losing to Jinny. She worked a few more matches before being signed in August 2020. She has not wrestled since losing to Blair Davenport on the July 28 NXT UK episode.

There’s no word yet on if more NXT UK departures will be made soon, but we will keep you updated.

