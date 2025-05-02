The annual post-WrestleMania “spring cleaning” of the WWE talent roster has begun.

As noted, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Several Other WWE Releases were reported on Friday evening.

In addition to those names, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Cora Jade, Riley Osborne, Eddy Thorpe and Gigi Dolin have also been axed from the active WWE talent roster.

But things aren’t over just yet.

Despite being a focal point on WWE NXT programming, and even TNA Wrestling programming in recent weeks, Meta-Four member Jakara Jackson, fresh off the group’s breakup, appears to be the tenth talent cut as part of the ongoing WWE releases.

While we haven’t been able to get a second confirmation on this one, one source has informed us that the Gallus trio in WWE NXT, which consists of Wolfgang, Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey, are also likely gone from the active WWE talent roster.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the massive round of WWE releases continues to surface.

