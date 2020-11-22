We previously reported that several big names would be attending tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay per view to celebrate The Undertaker’s 30-year anniversary, which included Kurt Angle, The Godfather, Kane, and Savio Vega.

According to PW Insider, Tim White, Henry Godwin, Phineas, and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi are also in Orlando for the Deadman’s supposed sendoff. The report notes that it isn’t certain if all the aforementioned names will appear on camera, or if they’re just backstage as friends.