AEW has announced an updated line-up for tonight’s “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube.

FTR will take on Midas Black and Jay Lyon, while Britt Baker will wrestle Skye Blue, Orange Cassidy will face John Skyler, Miro will go up against Hayden Backlund, and Baron Black will face Dante Martin. It was also announced that this week’s Rising Star Profile will be on Shawn Dean. Several more new matches have been announced, as seen below in the full listing, which includes 12 matches and one segment.

It was previously announced that this week’s show will feature “4 main events” on the card – Best Friends vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi, Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante, Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero M, plus Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube, which premieres at 7pm ET:

* Rising Star Profile: Shawn Dean

* Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue

* Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante

* Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler

* Dante Martin vs. Baron Black

* Brandon Cutler vs. Penta El Zero M

* Miro vs. Hayden Backlund

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Danny Limelight

* QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto vs. Andrew Palace and Cole Karter

* The Hybrid2 vs. Carlie Bravo and Dean Alexander

* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. Andre Montoya and Vary Morales

* FTR vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon

* Best Friends vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

