WWE has announced more matches and segments for Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh.

We noted before how the RAW main event will see SmackDown Superstars The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) battle The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in six-man action. WWE has also announced that The New Day will host a Championship Celebration for Big E on Monday night.

RAW will also feature a title match with Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. challenging WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus has also been announced for RAW and it will have Extreme Rules implications. If Hardy wins, he will be added to Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at the pay-per-view to make it a Triple Threat.

Finally, RAW will feature a new Alexa’s Playground segment as Alexa Bliss and Lilly welcome RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair just days before their title match at Extreme Rules.

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax was previously announced for Monday’s show.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s go-home RAW from Raleigh. Below is the current line-up:

