All Elite Wrestling returns with another four-hour special event next week.

Coming out of their four-hour AEW Fyter Fest show on Wednesday night in Denver, CO., the company has announced another special themed show for next week, AEW Summer Blockbuster.

AEW Summer Blockbuster is scheduled in Portland, OR., and will be another four-hour back-to-back AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision themed show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 11, 2025 special event:

* Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland II

* Julia Hart vs. Toni Storm (Mercedes Mone on commentary)

* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

* Mistico returns (MJF will be watching for a possible challenge match at Grand Slam Mexico)

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander vs. The Hurt Syndicate

* Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada contract signing for their Winner Takes All match at All In: Texas

