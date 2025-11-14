The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling special event continues to take shape.

During this week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT from the old stomping grounds of WWE NXT at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, new matches were officially announced for the upcoming TNA Turning Point 2025 special event.

Scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL., the following matches are advertised heading into TNA Turning Point 2025:

* Indi Hartwell v. Dani Luna in a No DQ match

* The IInspiration v. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Coward v. Xia Brookside & Léi Yîng Lee for the Knockouts Tag Team Title

* AJ Francis v. BDE

* Cedric Alexander & The Hardys v. Order 4

* Leon Slater v. Rich Swann for the X-Division Title

* Kelani Jordan v. M by Elegance for the Knockouts Title

* Mike Santana & Steve Maclin v. Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth

Make sure to check back here on Friday evening for complete TNA Turning Point 2025 results from “The Sunshine State.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 11/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.