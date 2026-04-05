The road to WrestleMania 42 continues this coming week, with a stop in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Raw is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 6, 2026, live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, serving as the second-to-last red brand show leading up to WrestleMania 42.

On Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his usual weekend video announcement for the coming week’s show.

In the video, the red brand shot-caller announced three new matches for WWE Raw in Houston.

Now confirmed for in-ring action on the 4/6 Raw at the Toyota Center is Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. B-Fab & Michin, as well as Austin Theory vs. LA Knight.

Previously announced for Monday’s Raw is an opening segment with Seth Rollins, as well as live appearances by Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.